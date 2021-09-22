PEP Approves Wiley Clinic Matching Funds
A new medical clinic, opening in Wiley, received matching funds of $5,000 from Prowers Economic Prosperity (PEP) after board members voted to approve the money which will be coupled with $5,000 from the Wiley Steering Committee. The incentive funds will help pay for remodeling the facility which will be a small, single provider, family practice clinic and employ from three to four employees at its start-up with the possibility for future expansion.
During the September 20th board meeting, PEP members held a Zoom update on housing and business financing with Caroline Trani, Community Relationship Manager for the non-profit organization, Colorado Housing and Finance Authority. As PEP has put housing development as a top priority, Trani explained the options available for home and business loans from her organization which has operated in Colorado since 1973. She provided information noting that as a general rule, a household should not spend more than 30% of its annual gross income towards housing costs. At that point, the housing situation is considered to be “cost-burdened”. She also outlined CHFA’s Community Development Division which provides tax-exempt bond financing and credit enhancement tools as well as partnership programs for small-scale housing.
Stephanie Gonzales, Director of SECED, Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development, provided an update on Phase One the Essential Worker Housing Project PEP with which PEP is assisting for southeast Colorado. “Two developers have submitted letters of interest and a decision of which one will be selected, based on their housing proposal, will be decided very shortly,” she explained. The original designs will be used to construct a minimum of 40 new housing units, either duplexes or single-family dwellings in six counties in southeastern Colorado. Site surveys should be completed by December 1st from all the properties being donated by local communities and a groundbreaking is anticipated by March 21st of next year. The houses are being built as pre-sold units with communities allowing for essential workers to have the first option and if there are any left over by the end of December, the remaining houses can go on the open market.
Activity update reports from board members included the news that the Cornerstone Restaurant in Wiley has a new owner and the Wiley Steering Committee is seeking GoCO grant funding for recreation-oriented projects. The committee will meet again on September 30th. Board member, Anne-Marie Crampton said the City of Lamar is in discussions with a potential business opening at the airport and progress is being made on the Cobblestone Motel development. City property south of Lamar and in proximity to the two water storage tanks is being considered for development and additional electric charging stations for electric or hybrid cars will be installed near the downtown area. Infrastructure improvements continue for ADA sidewalks between the city complex and Lamar Community College, the city’s wastewater project continues to move forward as well as the Washington Street lift station and improvements for Escondido and North Gateway Parks.
County Commissioner, Ron Cook, noted the mail center in Granada will expand by another 15 persons due to increased usage around the state and a new building is anticipated. Dr. Linda Lujan, LCC President, said construction on the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Building should be finalized by November with a grand opening ceremony planned for the start of the new year.
