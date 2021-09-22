PCPHE Weekly (September 22, 2021) COVID-19 Update
Russ Baldwin | Sep 22, 2021 | Comments 0
Prowers County Public Health and Environment notes there are now 1,448 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Prowers County with 103 hospitalizations and 25 deaths in people who tested Positive for COVID-19. All hospitalizations and deaths have been in the unvaccinated population.
Modeling shows that an estimated 1 in 40 people are currently infectious the six county region of southeast Colorado. The seven day Test Positivity Rate is 7.43% which is down from last week’s reading of 9.19%. There have been 29 cases in the past seven days of which 5 persons have been vaccinated. Sixty-one cases have been reported in the past 14 days.
The majority age group testing for COVID-19 is 30-39 with approximately 250 cases reported, followed equally in cases at 200 each for 20-29 and 60-69 age groups.
As of September 20th, 47.5% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, up from 47% last week. Flu clinics will soon be underway and residents may receive flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.
President Biden updated the US COVID-19 plan which requires vaccinations or weekly testing for certain workers. The draft/document has not yet been released, but updates will be forthcoming. It can be seen at: https://www.whitehouse.gov/covidplan/
Due to high demand, beginning Monday, September 27th, free community testing for all will be available at High Plains Community Health Center, Monday through Friday at 11am. Free testing will start at Lamar Community College on Thursdays as of Thursday, September 30th from 11am to 4pm. Preregistration is recommended. Call 719-336-8721 with any questions.
