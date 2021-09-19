Norman G. Haney…July 13, 1969 – September 16, 2021
The Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Steven Murray officiating. A Rite of Committal will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Deacon Allan Medina will recite the Rosary at 9:30 AM prior to the Mass.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Norman was born July 13, 1969 at Lamar, Colorado to Sonny and Terry (Marez) Haney and passed away on September 16, 2021 at the home of his mother at the age of 52.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Herndon and Mildred Haney, his maternal grandparents Johnny and Ursula Marez, uncles; Johnny Marez, Jr., James Marez, aunt Julia Paniagua and his cousin Danny Tulloch.
Norman is survived by his mother Terry Haney, Steven Jaramillo of Lamar, sisters Norma Jean Marez also of Lamar and Ursula “Buffy” Haney, of Greeley, uncles; Manuel (Judy) Marez of Pueblo, Robert Marez of Ottawa, KS and Eddie Marez of Lamar. Also surviving are his nephews; Alex Marez, Daniel Marez, Jody Marez, Davey Valles, Robert (Adrienne) Leyva, Armando Leyva, nieces; Tara Marez, Alyea Haney as well as numerous great nieces, nephews, cousins to include Doug Tulloch and Tina Almaral of Lamar as well as other relatives and a host of friends to include Nida and Lee Martinez and John Iverson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Norman Haney Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
