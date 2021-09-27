Miguel “Mike” Reyes…September 29, 1968 – September 25, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Sep 27, 2021 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for Miguel Reyes affectionately known to his family and friends as Mike, will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Maria Elena Gomez reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Mike will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 1:00PM until 7:00PM at the Lamar Apostolic Assembly In The Faith Church located at 412 North 2nd Street in Lamar.
Mike was born on September 29, 1968 at Lamar, Colorado to Bonifacio and Julia (Gomez) Reyes and passed away on September 25, 2021 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 52.
He is preceded in death by his son, Miguel E. “Mikey” Reyes, infant son Brandon Jacob Reyes, father, Bonifacio Reyes and sister Francisca “Kika” Gomez.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sanjuana Reyes of the family home in Lamar, children, Maria Theresa (Mateo Cabello) Flores, Isaac (Aspen Gonzales) Reyes, Brandi Reyes, Miquela Reyes and Michael Reyes; grandchildren Mariah A. Reyes Hayden O. Reyes, Elijah Cabello and Aleyah Mikalynn Cabello and his mother, Julia Reyes. He is also survived by his siblings, Manuel (Antonia) Reyes of Lamar; Ismael (Imelda) Reyes of Dodge City, KS; Zenaida (Gumaro) Chavez of Lamar, CO; Ubaldo (Sandra) Reyes of Dodge City, KS; Elva (Raymundo) Macias of Lamar and Eloisa (Primi) Quiroz of Dumas, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
