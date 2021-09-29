Mary Ann Phyliss Jimenez – May 2, 1946 – September 28, 2021
A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Mary Ann Jimenez will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado.
Visitation for Mary Ann will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Mary Ann was born on May 2, 1946 at Lamar, Colorado to Antonio E. and Carmen (Gomez) Gallegos and passed away on September 28, 2021 at the Lamar Estates Nursing Home in Lamar at the age of 75.
She is preceded in death by her husband Cesario Jimenez, Jr., son Anthony Jimenez, parents and siblings Tony Gallegos Jr. and Teresa Gallegos.
Mary Ann is survived by her sons Cesario Jimenez of Lamar and Ignacio Jimenez of Denver, CO; brother Johnny Gallegos of Pampa, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Ann Jimenez Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
