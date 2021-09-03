Linda Bagley…January 6, 1953 – September 2, 2021
A graveside service for longtime Holly, Colorado resident, Linda Bagley will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Holly Cemetery with Galen Burnett officiating.
Per Linda’s request there will be no public visitation.
Linda was born on January 6, 1953 at Lamar, Colorado to George E. and Marjorie Ann (Morrow) Hutchison and passed away on September 2, 2021 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 68.
She is preceded in death by her father, George E. Hutchison, mother Marjorie “Marge” Mendanhall and step-father Wayne Mendenhall.
Linda is survived by her husband, Mark Bagley of the family home in Holly, children Melinda (Barrett) Wasson of Rolla, KS, Tracy (Mark) Moore of Morino, CO and Crystal (Mike) Tellez of Lamar, CO; grandchildren Braydon, Sheldon, Tayton and Chaseton Wasson, Tyrell Hart, Janelle Hart and Cody Moore and Zach and Ethan Tellez and four great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by her siblings, Bonnie (Ed) Ervin of Lewellen, NE and George “Bud” (Nancy) Hutchison of Buena Vista, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Linda Bagley Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
