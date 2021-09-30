Letter to the Editor: Dear Residents of Prowers County:
Russ Baldwin | Sep 30, 2021 | Comments 0
Dear Residents of Prowers County:
We would like to encourage you to use the link below or the QR Code to participate in our survey!
We are working with the Colorado Tourism Office regarding the Restart Destinations Program which will help develop tourism recovery strategies and support adoption of the Colorado Tourism Roadmap to Recovery. We will be offering a Tourism Training in regards to these efforts on Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1600 So. Main St. More information will follow explaining this training. You as a resident of Prowers County are also encouraged to participate. We can ALL become advocates for our corner of Colorado!
Thanks for your participation in the survey! Your participation is needed to see how we can better equip our businesses in Prowers County!
Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel
Destination Restart Grant Panel
LINK TO SURVEY: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6V2B2WB
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
About the Author: