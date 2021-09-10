Hunter Ronald Comer…July 2, 2007 – September 8, 2021
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Wiley, Colorado resident, Hunter Comer will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating.
Per the family’s request there will be no visitation.
Hunter was born on July 2, 2007 at Burlington, Colorado to Calvin Ronald “Ronnie” and Jessica Ann (Geiger) Comer and passed away on September 8, 2021 at the age of 14.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandpa Calvin Leonard Comer and uncle Lester Lee Comer.
Hunter is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Jessica Comer, siblings Kyea Comer and Riley Comer all of the family home in Wiley; maternal grandparents Mike and Zoe Geiger of Larkspur, CO; paternal grandmother Dorothy Comer of Lamar, CO; aunts and uncles Leonard Comer, Rhonda (Lou) Lunsford and Mark (Shawny) Comer all of Lamar, CO, H.R. (Terry) Comer of Alaska, Susan Comer of Texas, Kim (Steve) Phillips of McClave, CO, Richard (Bekah) Geiger and George (Teddy) Geiger all of Larkspur, CO. He is also survived by numerous cousins, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wiley Panther Memorial Fund either direct at the Legacy Bank or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
