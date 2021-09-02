From the City of Lamar Re: Comments on Marijuana Tax
NOTICE SOLICITING COMMENTS ON THE INCREASE IN TAXES FOR THE CITY OF LAMAR OF AN ESTIMATED $450,000.00 ANNUALLY AND BY WHATEVER ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS ARE COLLECTED THEREAFTER FROM A 5% TAX ON SALES OF RETAIL AND MEDICAL MARIJUANA AND MARIJUANA PRODUCTS WHICH IS IN ADDITION TO THE CITY SALES TAX ON TANGIBLE PERSONAL PROPERTY.
The City of Lamar, a Colorado Home Rule Municipal Corporation, by Ballot Referred Measure in the 2021 Coordinated Election, to be held on November 2, 2021, requests a revenue increase of an estimated $450,000.00 in the first year effective for the tax year of 2022 and each year thereafter, the said revenue to be raised from a 5% tax on the sale of retail and medical marijuana and marijuana products, in addition to the City sales tax on tangible personal property within the city limits.
Such revenues raised by the said tax of 5% shall be used in the general fund as the City Council directs. Comments, pro or con, should be delivered to the below address by September 15, 2021:
Linda Williams
Office of City Clerk
102 East Parmenter
Lamar, CO 81052
September 2, 2021
