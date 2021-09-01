Fredrick G. “Fred” Heckman…August 31, 1936 – September 1, 2021
A celebration of life for longtime McClave resident, Frederick G. Heckman, affectionately known as Fred, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lamar with Pastor Rory Gillespie officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Fred was born on August 31, 1936 at Cincinnati, OH to Gerhard Fredrick and Reba (Loer) Heckman and passed away on September 1, 2021 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 85.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Caryol Heckman and his parents.
Fred is survived by his children, Burt (Laura) White Heckman of McClave, CO, Von (Isabel) Heckman of Colorado Springs, CO and JoLeyne (Hans) Friederichs of Wiley; grandchildren Austin (Julie) Friederichs, Jake Friederichs, Lange (Erin) White Heckman, Chad (Breanna) White Heckman, Derek (Kalias) White Heckman, Jillian (Nolan) Heckman, Garrett (Marisa) Heckman and Ian (Courtney) Heckman and great-grandchildren Parker and Thade Friederichs, Emory Friederichs and Cora White Heckman and two on the way. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Culpepper of Farmington, NM as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Young Life of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Youth with a Mission of Colorado Springs and/or the Lamar Presbyterian Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
