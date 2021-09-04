Cook’s Floor and Wall, Friday Donut Visit
Russ Baldwin | Sep 04, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce directors, hit the floor and were up against the wall at Cook’s Floor and Wall, 209 East Olive Street this past Friday.
Each Friday, chamber directors grab a dozen and make their way to a local business as a gesture of goodwill and good eats.
Cook’s Floor and Wall has been a firmly established Lamar business, ‘with a reputation you can stand on’, for numerous years. Open Monday through Friday from 8amj to 5:30 and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.
Cook’s offers all types of flooring, carpet, LVT, ceramic tile, carpet tiles, back splashes, custom showers and installation is available for commercial operations and residential as well. Begun in 1979 by Charles and Helen Cook, it was purchased by Keith and Gail in 2001.
Employees Keith and Gail Cook and Cory and Heidi Cook.
