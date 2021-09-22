Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Weekend Ending Sept 19th
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Conditions were mostly ideal for fieldwork and harvest activities last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northwestern counties, the fourth cutting of alfalfa began. Soil moisture supplies remained short. In northeastern counties, corn silage harvest progressed quickly last week. Sugarbeet harvest in the area remained slow due to hot temperatures. Producers continued seeding winter wheat, but moisture was needed. Dry conditions in the district were a primary concern for non-irrigated crops and livestock producers continued to wean calves early. Irrigation water to crops was also reduced ahead of harvest.
East central counties remained mostly dry with limited precipitation reported. Corn silage harvest advanced quickly last week and some dryland corn was being harvested for grain. Reports of grain sorghum harvested were also noted. Winter wheat seeding continued, but moisture was needed to help even out emergence.
Southwestern counties also received isolated moisture which was enough in areas to affect hay harvest. Corn silage harvest was in full swing. Fall potato harvest progressed well last week in the San Luis Valley, but conditions remained dry. The third cutting of alfalfa was nearly complete.
In southeastern counties, isolated precipitation was noted. Sorghum harvest began in areas and corn silage harvest started to wrap up.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 5 percent very short, 21 percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 13 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 84 percent average and 16 percent light. Cattle death loss was 72 percent average and 28 percent light.
