Chamber Donut Friday at Grett Electric
Russ Baldwin | Sep 22, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce board of directors came knocking on Grett Electric’s door this past Friday at 207 East Maple Street, bearing donuts to celebrate the end of a week.
Grett Electric was established on June 1st, 1990 by Elmer Grett and has been family owned and operated since day one, serving the area with licensed and insured employees for residential and commercial electrical projects. They are proud to be a part of some of Lamar’s historic projects including the Davies Building, the Max and Lamar Hospice.
The educated and hard-working employees include Jairo Garcia, David Reyes, Derick Gallego and Megan Baanhofman. Together, they are what makes Grett Electric the best! Call Grett Electric for all your electrical needs at 716-336-8480 or send an email to grettelectric@gmail.com, open Monday through Friday from8am to 5pm.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar
