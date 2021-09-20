Braden Travis Black…November 4, 2005 – September 17, 2021
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Wiley resident, Braden Travis Black will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Prowers County Fairgrounds Pavilion with Brett Ackerman officiating. In memory of Braden the family asks that you wear your boots and camo to the services.
Braden was born on November 4, 2005 in Lone Tree, Colorado to James Travis and Tysca Lynne (Monroe) Black and passed away on September 17, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 15.
He is survived by his parents Travis and Tysca Black; siblings Kalie Black and Audrie Black all of the family home in Wiley, CO; maternal grandparents Dave Rose of Elizabeth, CO and Alma Rose of Littleton, CO and paternal grandparents Jerrel and Ann Black of Higgins, TX. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Braden Black Memorial Fund in care of the Legacy Bank and/or the funeral home office.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you plant a tree in your community in memory of Braden.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
