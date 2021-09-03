3rd Annual 5K Run/Walk, Speak Up About the Silent Illness, Set for October 9th
Russ Baldwin | Sep 29, 2021 | Comments 0
On February 27, 2021 the 2nd Annual Anthony W. LaTour, Speak Up about the Silent Illness 5K Run Walk was held in Lamar. We were unable to have the run in 2020 due to the pandemic but are pleased to announce that recently, Talin Niemeyer was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to attend Brigham Young University – Idaho in January.
A graduate of Lamar High School in 2019, Talin was on the Principal’s Honor Roll for three consecutive years. He finished his high school education through the Lincoln Educational Alternative Program. He will be studying Psychology at BYU-Idaho. Anthony’s next run, the Third Annual event will be on Saturday, October 9th at 8am at the Willow Creek Park and the event begins at 9am from the Lamar Municipal Swimming Pool parking lot.
The registration fee for all participants is $25 for the 1 ½ mile walk and the 5K Run/Walk. If you don’t wish to participate in the event, but would like to be a contributor, you may make a donation to the Anthony W. LaTour Memorial Fund through GN Bank, 29 Lynn Street, Lamar.
For information about the registration form, contact Anthony LaTour at: mrlatour1125@icloud.com
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Education • Entertainment • Featured • Health • Media Release
About the Author: