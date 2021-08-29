Vernon Lee Appel…August 14, 1938 – August 26, 2021
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Vernon Lee Appel will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Joe Andrewjack officiating. Interment with full Military Honors will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Vernon was born on August 14, 1938 at Kit Carson, Colorado to Tobias and Freda Appel and passed away on August 26, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 83.
Vernon left school in the 8th grade to help his father work on his farm. In 1982 he sold his farm, Vernon went back to school and received his GED, and then he enrolled in college to get a Master’s Degree in Accounting. After many attempts to get a job in accounting, Vernon returned to college in Fort Wayne, Indiana and received his second Master’s Degree. Vernon followed a lifelong ambition to be a minster and on August 14, 1994 he joined the seminary in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
In July of 1998 Vernon moved to Perryton, Texas and was installed as Deacon on October 19, 1998, he then moved to Shamrock, Texas in January of 2002 to serve as Deacon in Shamrock and Childress, Texas. Vernon continued as a Deacon in Childress, Texas until he was ordained on August 14, 2018 and served until he retired on April 14, 2021. In August of 2021 Vernon returned to Lamar, Colorado.
Vernon married Ruby Frey of Holly, Colorado on April 2, 1960 and enjoyed 60 years of marriage.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Abraham Appel, David Appel, sister Viola (Appel) Miller and her husband Walter Miller all of Lamar, CO, , niece Barbara Bean of Greeley, CO, granddaughter Cassandra (Appel) Gonzales and great-grandson Dylan Appel bother of Lamar, CO and brothers-in-law Frank Bean of Lamar, CO and Sidney Hott of Denver, CO.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Ruby (Frey) Appel of Lamar, CO; sons Ronald (Brooksie) Appel of Pierceville, KS, Jerry (Elaine) Appel of Garden City, KS, Troy (Julie) Appel of Pueblo, CO, Kevin (Liz) Appel of Holly, CO and Mike (Paula) Appel of Lamar, Co; daughter Maria (Edward) Streckfus of Lakin, KS; eighteen grandchildren, fifteen step-grandchildren, seventy great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Betty Bean of Lamar, CO, Edna (Robert) Oeltjen of Brighton, CO; brothers Johnnie (Joyce) Appel of Bergstrom, TX and Harry (Linda) Appel of Wichita, KS and sister-in-law Mona (Hott) Appel of Canon City, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
