USDA Cattle on Feed Report: Colorado & US
Russ Baldwin | Aug 24, 2021 | Comments 0
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,040,000 head as of August 1, 2021. The latest inventory was 2 percent below the previous month’s inventory, but up 2 percent from the August 1, 2020 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 175,000 head of fed cattle during July 2021, 21 percent above last month and 9 percent above marketings one year earlier. An estimated 160,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during July 2021, 23 percent above last month’s placements, but 3 percent below the July 2020 placements. Of the number placed in July, 22 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 16 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 22 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 22 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds and 19 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for July, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.1 million head on August 1, 2021. The inventory was 2 percent below August 1, 2020. Placements in feedlots during July totaled 1.74 million head, 8 percent below 2020. Net placements were 1.68 million head. During July, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 375,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 255,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 410,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 424,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 205,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during July totaled 1.90 million head, 5 percent below 2020. Other disappearance totaled 55,000 head during July, 4 percent below 2020. For a full copy of the August 2021 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: