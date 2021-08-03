Tracy D. Smith…July 14, 1971 – August 1, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Aug 03, 2021 | Comments 0
Services for Tracy D. Smith of Eads, Colorado will be held at the Lamar Christian Church at 1pm, Friday, August 6, 2021 with burial to follow in the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Eads, Colorado.
Tracy Smith died at her home in Eads surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Glenn Smith of the family home in Eads, children Garrett (Jena) Smith of Hays, KS, Logan Smith of Lamar, CO, Mariah Smith of Eads, CO. Granddaughter Parker Rahe Smith, mother: Johnnie Crum of Holly, CO, mother-in-law: Joyce Smith of Holly, CO. Brothers: Tim (Neeley)Crum of Holly, CO, Clint (Alicia) Crum of Lamar, CO, sister: Brenda (Shane) Goode of Kim, CO and numerous nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
Tracy Smith was preceded in death by: father: Tom Crum and her father-in-law: Larry Smith
Tracy’s family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to the Tracy Smith Memorial Fund in c/o GN Bank; Box 847; Eads, CO 81036.
For complete funeral notice and obituary information, or to sign the guest book or give private condolences, to go www.brownfuneraldirectors.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: