Tommy E. Van Deusen…September 17, 1937 – August 29, 2021
A graveside celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident currently of Springfield, Colorado, Tommy E. Van Deusen will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Tommy was born on September 17, 1937 at Lamar, Colorado to Ernest and Velma Faye (Morgan) Van Deusen and passed away on August 29, 2021 at the Southeast Colorado Longterm Care in Springfield, Colorado at the age of 83.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Tommy is survived by his brother Howard Van Deusen and nieces and nephews Krystal L. Van Deusen, Elisha M. Van Deusen, Joshua A. Van Deusen and Destin A. Van Deusen as well as many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Colorado Longterm Care either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
