Southeast Colorado Concert Association 2021-2022
Season tickets for the 2021-2022 Southeast Colorado Concert Association will be available Friday, August 20 at the Lamar Pocket Park from 6pm to 8pm. Enjoy live music from 6:30 to 7:30 and comedy entertainment afterwards.
OR buy Season Tickets on Saturday, August 21st, from 10am to 1pm at the Pocket Park near the Custom & Classic Expo. Season ticket prices are $45 adult, $15 students, $95 family.
SECC Association programs at the Lamar High School Auditorium at 7pm are:
Barron Ryan-pianist-ragtime to classical; Chipper Experience-magic & comedy; New Odessey Guy-great tunes, many instruments, vocals; Crocodile Rockin Elton John Tribute-John Wittner Group; AVWPE Concert Band & Valley Jazz Orchestra Fall, Christmas and Spring Concerts.
Call Gayle Schroeder for more information at 336-2137.
