Southeast Colorado Concert Association 2021-2022

| Aug 06, 2021 | Comments 0

Lamar High School

 

 

Season tickets for the 2021-2022 Southeast Colorado Concert Association will be available Friday, August 20 at the Lamar Pocket Park from 6pm to 8pm.  Enjoy live music from 6:30 to 7:30 and comedy entertainment afterwards.

OR buy Season Tickets on Saturday, August 21st, from 10am to 1pm at the Pocket Park near the Custom & Classic Expo.  Season ticket prices are $45 adult, $15 students, $95 family.

SECC Association programs at the Lamar High School Auditorium at 7pm are:

Barron Ryan-pianist-ragtime to classical; Chipper Experience-magic & comedy; New Odessey Guy-great tunes, many instruments, vocals; Crocodile Rockin Elton John Tribute-John Wittner Group; AVWPE Concert Band & Valley Jazz Orchestra Fall, Christmas and Spring Concerts.

Call Gayle Schroeder for more information at 336-2137.

