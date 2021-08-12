Richard Hernandez…July 28, 1947 – August 6, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Aug 12, 2021 | Comments 0
A memorial service for Lamar, Colorado resident, Richard Hernandez will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, Lamar, Colorado. Deacon Alan Medina will officiate. Per Richard’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Richard Victor Hernandez was born on July 28, 1947 in Holly, Colorado to Bonificio and Pauline (Terronez) Hernandez. Richard passed away on August 6, 2021 at his home in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 74.
Richard loved his grandchildren dearly. He enjoyed watching all sports, but especially softball, baseball, and college basketball and football. His family remembers Richard sharing many memories of working for the United States Postal Service (mail, mail, mail). Richard was quite the jokester, he would always have a joke to tell, whether it was funny or not.
Richard is survived by his children, Richard (Jennifer) Hernandez, Jr. of Cambridge, Nebraska, Angel (Kurtis-Masa) Hernandez of Lamar, Colorado, Jessica (Danny) McFall of Loveland, Colorado, and Evelyn (Chris) Miera of Pecos, New Mexico; siblings, Bonificio (Pauline) Hernandez of Loveland, Colorado, Juanita (Frank) Godinez of Lamar, Colorado, Anita Hernandez of Lamar, Colorado, Rosi Barron of St. Louis, Missouri, and John Hernandez of Lamar, Colorado; 18 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bonifacio and Pauline; son, Eugene Vargas; granddaughter, Jennifer Hernandez; and goddaughter/granddaughter, Serena Hernandez.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
