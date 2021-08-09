Rafael “Ralph” Gallegos…February 19, 1933 – August 7, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Aug 09, 2021 | Comments 0
A Funeral Liturgy for longtime Granada resident, Rafael “Ralph” Gallegos will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A Rite of Committal will follow at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado.
A Rosary Service will be held prior to the Liturgy at 9:30 AM with Stephanie Gonzales reciting.
A visitation for Ralph will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Ralph was born on February 19, 1933 at Sena, New Mexico to Ramon Gallegos Sr. and Merenciana (Martinez) Gallegos and passed away on August 7, 2021 at home with his family by his side at the age of 88.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and five sisters.
Ralph is survived by his son, Ray (Angie) Martinez of Granada; grandchildren Heather Martinez and Raymond (Courtney) Martinez; siblings Ramon (Flora) Gallegos of Bristol, CO; Maria Carter of Annandale, MN and Jennie (Tony) Pacheco of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions for Ralph may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: