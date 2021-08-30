Prowers COVID Cases Up Slightly for Week of 8-24-21
Russ Baldwin | Aug 30, 2021 | Comments 0
The COVID-19 Delta Variant has been identified in Prowers County. The sequenced case numbers are updated at: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data. Sequencing takes several weeks so results are delayed.
There are multiple quarantines of school students in Prowers County. We are absolutely committed to making all the recommendations we can to keep our kids in-person for learning. If we meet our county goal of 70+% vaccinated or if all kids are masked, quarantine is not needed and only positive students will be out of school. Please ask ou7r school about weekly serial testing as the state is offering programs that can help shorten quarantines if student’s opt-in to be tested regularly.
FREE community testing is available Mon-Wed-Fri at High Plains Community Health Center at 11am. If you test positive, there are treatments called monoclonal antibodies that can be given to greatly reduce your chance of hospitalization and are offered locally.
Booster doses for the general public will be available on or after September 20th. As of August 23rd, 45.2% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, up from 44% last week towards the goal of 70+%. The seven-day Test Positivity rate is 5.79% (goal is <5%). This is up from 5.44% from last week.
