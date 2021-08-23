Marcela Hernandez…October 21, 1990 – August 15, 2021
A memorial service for Marcela Hernandez will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado. There will be no visitation and inurnment will take place at a later date.
Marcela V. Hernandez was born on October 21, 1990 to Raul and Amada Hernandez. She passed away on August 15, 2021 in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 30.
Marcela is survived by her mother, Amada Hernandez; father, Raul Hernandez; daughter, Katelyn Hernandez; sister, Sandra Hernandez; brother, Emilio Hernandez; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Javier and Josephina Hernandez; maternal grandfather, Jesus Pizano; uncles, Rogelio, Jesus, and Javier Hernandez, and Jesus and Jose-Everardo Pizano.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado. To make online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
