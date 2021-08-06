LCC Offers Scholarships for All Online Students
Russ Baldwin | Aug 06, 2021 | Comments 0
(LAMAR, Colo.) — Lamar Community College (LCC) students have the benefit of getting a college education from anywhere and for the same price as it would cost them to attend in-person.
The college began to offer scholarships specific to higher-cost online courses in Summer 2020 to help students who did not want to attend in-person because of the pandemic. Officials at the college chose to continue this scholarship through the 2020-2021 academic year, as they knew there were students who still would prefer to learn from home due to the ongoing pandemic.
When students first register for online classes, they will initially see the full online rate on their bill. On the deadline for students to add and drop classes, a scholarship is then applied to all online courses to bring their tuition down to the in-person rate. This fall, that change will happen on September 7. Students do not have to apply for this scholarship as it will automatically be applied to their bill.
LCC President Dr. Linda Lujan said that although LCC has been one of the safest community colleges in the state since the pandemic began, the college still wants to help students who would prefer to learn from home.
“We want all students to have an equal opportunity at LCC, especially those that would rather not attend in-person because of COVID-19,” said Lujan. “We are here to support our community and our students, and this is one small way we can continue to do so.”
LCC offers many additional scholarships, including program-specific awards and more, at lamarcc.edu/admission/paying-for-college/scholarships.
