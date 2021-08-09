John Martin Reservoir Invasive Species Removal
Russ Baldwin | Aug 09, 2021 | Comments 0
Join the US Army Corps of Engineers Saturday, September 25th, Saturday, from 8am to Noon, and help clear tamarisk from John Martin Reservoir and restore habitat for native wildlife.
Tamarisk, also known as salt cedar, is an invasive species that hogs light, water, and nutrients, which harms native plants and the wildlife that depend on them. Tamarisk is threatening to take over the shoreline at John Martin and has reduced nesting grounds for threatened and endangered piping plovers and interior least terns.
By helping to remove the tamarisk, you will be taking part in a multi-year effort to encourage native plant growth, improve recreational areas for visitors, and ultimately return the habitat to its natural state.
Meet at the Army Corps shelter near the Caddoa Disc Golf Course, Saturday, September 25th. Volunteers should bring work gloves, a chainsaw, and plenty of water. Lunch may be available. Fee Free Coupons will be provided to all participants. For more information contact Sara Harrod at sara.e.harrod@usace.army.mil.
Sign up at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Xwq4orVVpWcThvPOV3uTXilHq_b77er_3JN4GocQ_AY/edit?usp=sharing.
Call Sara Harrod at 719-336-3476 for more information.
