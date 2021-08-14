Granada School Cheerleader Invited to Perform with All-American Team in Walt Disney Thanksgiving Day Parade
A cheerleader from Granada, Colorado has an amazing opportunity to showcase her talent, represent her hometown, and live a dream.
Elli Setliff is a student at Granada School which overflows with Bobcat Pride from classrooms full of kindergarteners and high school seniors alike. Now she has an opportunity to represent her eastern Colorado town on the big stage. Elli received an invitation to perform with All-American team in the Walt Disney Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of an amazing event to experience cheer with hundreds of other All-American cheerleaders,” Elli said. “I’m looking forward to working with all of the other cheerleaders and learning new skills and advancing cheerleading on a personal level.”
This is a big trip for Elli and she’s hoping the community can help her with the cost. She started a GoFundMe to raise $2,800 for travel and lodging so she can practice with the team and appear in the parade. Her fundraiser has been shared more than $300 times and she’s raised nearly $400.
To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/d9p2/support-elli-all-american-walt-disney-trip
