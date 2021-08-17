Granada Cheerleaders Honored for Excellence
Russ Baldwin | Aug 17, 2021 | Comments 0
The Granada Cheerleaders hosted the first annual NCA cheer camp on Aug 4 thru the 6th. McClave High school and Jr high attended as well. The Bobcat cheerleaders received the Technical Excellence award, the superior award in chants and band chants. All six girls were nominated for All American, and Elli Setleff received the All American Award. The squad earned a bid, and will travel to the NCA nationals in Jan 2022 which will take place in Dallas, Tx.
Picture back row: Daeja Balderrama, Torilin Riddle, NCA cheerleader Anahi, Coach Julie Friederichs, NCA Cheerleader Jenny, Cat Setliff, Alice Pete,. Bottom row: Elli Setliff, Lacey Griego.
Filed Under: City of Granada • Education • Entertainment • Featured • Media Release • School • Sports • Youth
