Donuts and Water…Lamar Chamber Pays a Friday Visit
Russ Baldwin | Aug 25, 2021 | Comments 0
Lamar Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, visited the friendly folks at DeLoach’s Water Conditioning this past Friday, bearing a dozen donuts to end the week on a sweet note.
DeLoach’s Water has been serving the area since 1957, including Prowers, Baca, Bent, Kiowa, Cheyenne, Otero and Hamilton County in Kansas. Delivery service of supplies and local water service is available Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm from the headquarters at 103 South Second Street in Lamar. Call them at 336-5201.
Employees include: Laroyce Riley, Tim Dillon, Darren DeLoach, Elijah Adkins, Joe Zapata and Hector Alvarado.
Pictured are Chamber Directors: Melanie Marcum Monse Gallegos and Joe Zapata. Pix courtesy of Jerry Roseberry.
