Donna Jeanne Noe…June 21, 1947- August 11, 1021
Donna Jeanne Noe was the first of two children born to Keith and Enid Konkel on June 21, 1947, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Lamar, CO. She passed away on August 11, 2021, at UCHealth Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO, due to complications during heart surgery.
Donna attended school in Vilas, CO, where she grew up. She was involved in 4-H and won many awards in her 4-H career over the years. She was also a cheerleader and was even able to still do the splits when she was in her 50’s!
Donna had a close relationship with her brother Mike and was his fierce protector and defender. All through their growing up years, he knew that she ALWAYS had his back and stood up for him, no matter what. She was also his confidant and keeper of his secrets, and her sister-in-law Jan’s as well.
In 1962, Donna and Merlyn Noe went on their first date, which took some persuading on Merlyn’s part! They were married on July 31, 1964, in LaJunta, CO. To this happy union was born three ornery sons: Trenton Eugene, Merlyn Zane, and Kenan Keith.
After starting their married life living down on Mizer’s ranch, they changed their address many times over the years. Besides being an outstanding homemaker, Donna worked as a cook in the Springfield School lunchroom, drove a school bus, worked at the Springfield hospital, and was a home health care giver. When they moved to the home place at Andrix, they started raising cattle, goats, and buffalo. Donna worked side by side with Merlyn, no matter the task! They then sold the place and became ‘snow birds’ for seven years. Donna and Merlyn traveled to Arizona for the winter months, and made many good friends and countless memories along the way. When they decided to settle down from the ‘gypsy’ way of life, they lived in Pritchett for three years, then moved to Springfield, and that is where they stayed.
Donna was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, and family was of utmost importance. There was nothing better to her than having big family gatherings with everyone there. Donna was known for her caring nature, kindness, patience, and had a ready smile for everyone she met. She loved collecting ‘heart rocks’ and was always on the lookout for more on their many trips to the canyons. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, quilting, and shopping. She had a secret obsession with shoes and purses, and finding a good bargain on either one always made her day. Donna and Merlyn were inseparable! Exploring in the mountains and canyons, jeeping, and camping were favorite pastimes for the two of them.
Closest to Donna’s heart was her faith and she made the choice to serve God on June 7, 1975 and faithfully continued to do so until her passing.
Survivors are her sons: Trent (Lisa) Noe of Springfield, CO; Zane Noe of Springfield, CO; and Kenan (Tammy) Noe of Fort Morgan, CO. Grandchildren: Dane Noe and fiancée Bree of Springfield, CO; Jaden Noe of Amarillo, TX; Megan, Kalee, and Cole Noe of Fort Morgan, CO; Ashley Noe of Denver, CO; Wesley Noe of Wray, CO; Sheldon (Angie) Jackson of Watts, OK; Shambrey (Matt) Rosengrants of Springfield, CO; Trevor (Kari) Amen of Imperial, NE; and Ty (Lacee) Amen of Fort Morgan, CO. Great grandchildren: Kasen Noe; Ty and Dayton Jackson; Brody and Braelyn Rosengrants; Hadley and Henry Amen; and Haylee, Zeke, & Xander Amen. Brother: Mike (Jan) Konkel of Kersey, CO.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlyn Noe; her parents, Keith and Enid Konkel; her father and mother-in-law, Sim and Trela Noe; and sister-in-law, Shirley Noe.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Kim School gymnasium at 10:00 a.m. Jonathan MacDonald, Darla Fisher, and Marleah Headrick will officiate the ceremony.
