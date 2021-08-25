Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending August 22, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Crops continued to progress close to the average amidst mixed precipitation last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. In northeastern counties, some localities received good moisture and cooler weather provided short-term relief to dry conditions. The third cutting of alfalfa was nearly finished.
County reports noted non-irrigated crops and rangeland continued to deteriorate in areas that have not received moisture. In east central counties, heavy precipitation straddled Phillips and northern Yuma County, dumping over 8 inches of rain in areas. Flash flooding was noted. County reports noted limited winter wheat seeding began in the district.
In southwestern counties, temperatures moderated and good moisture was received in areas. Barley harvest in the San Luis Valley advanced quickly and little moisture was received. The second cutting of alfalfa continued and county reports noted potato harvest was around the corner. Conditions remained dry.
In southeastern counties, precipitation was limited last week. County reports noted irrigation water supplies started to slow and soil moisture supplies declined. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 4 percent very short, 29 percent short, 50 percent adequate, and 17 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 84 percent average and 16 percent light. Cattle death loss was 68 percent average and 32 percent light.
