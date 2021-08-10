City Sees Continued Gain in Sales Tax Revenue

June 2021 Sales and Use Tax collected for the City of Lamar continues to rise for another month.  City Sales Tax was up 6.93% for a gain of $24,530.80 over the previous year.  Use Tax collections were up 52.08% for a gain of $13,941.05.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections for June were up 9.66% which is $36,885.62 more than the same time last year.  Collections for June 2021 were $418,596.94 compared to 2020 which was $381,711.32.

Year to date collections also showed significant gains with City Sales Tax up 12.93% for a gain of $284,096.72 over last year.  Use Tax collections were up 56.65% for a gain of $105,981.50 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections posted a 16.99% gain for an increase in revenue of $408,615,85, year to date.  Collections for 2021 are at $2,812,993.52 compared to 2020 at $2,404,377.67.

Although there was a drop in sales tax revenue from Grocery sales between this time in 2020 to 2021, all other categories listed by the City of Lamar showed gains.

 

 2019 2020 2021
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 88,979 92,680

98,469

Building Materials

 78,330 87,667 101,003
Apparel-Department Stores 763,959 758,767

779,212

C Stores and Gas Sales

 107,959 111,220 132,065
All Business/Electricity 113,100 122,850

205,046

Furniture-Appliance-Electronics

 12,631 13,881 16,455
Grocery Stores 152,688 180,909

167,370

Hotels/Motels

 81,058 76,518 83,108

Liquor Sales

 58,460 64,217

68,361
Manufacturing 11,171 14,011

33,188

Other Retail-All Other

 548,647 584,884 772,039
Restaurants 218,657 217,353

251,050

