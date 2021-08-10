City Sees Continued Gain in Sales Tax Revenue
Russ Baldwin | Aug 10, 2021 | Comments 0
June 2021 Sales and Use Tax collected for the City of Lamar continues to rise for another month. City Sales Tax was up 6.93% for a gain of $24,530.80 over the previous year. Use Tax collections were up 52.08% for a gain of $13,941.05. Total Sales and Use Tax collections for June were up 9.66% which is $36,885.62 more than the same time last year. Collections for June 2021 were $418,596.94 compared to 2020 which was $381,711.32.
Year to date collections also showed significant gains with City Sales Tax up 12.93% for a gain of $284,096.72 over last year. Use Tax collections were up 56.65% for a gain of $105,981.50 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections posted a 16.99% gain for an increase in revenue of $408,615,85, year to date. Collections for 2021 are at $2,812,993.52 compared to 2020 at $2,404,377.67.
Although there was a drop in sales tax revenue from Grocery sales between this time in 2020 to 2021, all other categories listed by the City of Lamar showed gains.
|
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|88,979
|92,680
|
98,469
|
Building Materials
|78,330
|87,667
|101,003
|Apparel-Department Stores
|763,959
|758,767
|
779,212
|
C Stores and Gas Sales
|107,959
|111,220
|132,065
|All Business/Electricity
|113,100
|122,850
|
205,046
|
Furniture-Appliance-Electronics
|12,631
|13,881
|16,455
|Grocery Stores
|152,688
|180,909
|
167,370
|
Hotels/Motels
|81,058
|76,518
|83,108
|
Liquor Sales
|58,460
|64,217
|
68,361
|Manufacturing
|11,171
|14,011
|
33,188
|
Other Retail-All Other
|548,647
|584,884
|772,039
|Restaurants
|218,657
|217,353
|
251,050
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: