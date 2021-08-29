Charlotte VanMeter Rogers…January 25, 1941 – August 27, 2021
Aug 29, 2021
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Charlotte Rogers, affectionately known to her family and friends as Char, will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Per Charlotte’s request cremation will follow.
Charlotte VanMeter Rogers was born to Alfred E. VanMeter and Edna L. Burkhart VanMeter on January 25th, 1941 in Denver Colorado and passed away on August 27, 2021 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 80.
Charlotte attended East High School in Denver Colorado. She married Jameson (Jim) Rogers on May 18, 1957.
She received a certificate in computer business practices for farming from Lamar Community College. She was an avid reader and an excellent trivia player.
She worked as a secretary for the Financial Industrial Fund where her boss never wanted her to quit, until she became a Mother. Which she worked at tirelessly for the next 28 years when all her children left the nest. She was the VP of Rogers Farms for 46 years.
Char was a master video gamer saving Princess Peach Toadstool many times. She became “Remington Char” detective extraordinaire playing “Where in the world in Carmen San Diego ?”
Char was a Girl Scout Leader, school room mother, square-dance set mother, and all around fabulous cheerleader for all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jameson “Jim” Rogers and her parents.
Charlotte is survived by her Children Terri (Dave) Lira of Lamar, Linda (Kenny) Seiling of Lamar, Jamie (CD) Rolen of Pueblo West, and Jim (JoDell) of Lamar, her grandchildren Jennifer (Chad) Hawkins, Janelle (Josh) Ketels, Melissa (Kyle) Miller, Ashley (Mayjoy George) Mayjoy, Daina (Brian) Morris, Matt (Adrianna) Lira, Brandon (Taylor) Rolen, Shayla (Sisay) Amare, Joey Rogers, Jake Rogers, and Jesse Rogers and great grandchildren Blake Miller, Aspen Hawkins, Ayden Mayjoy, Brooklyn Miller, Stetson Hawkins, Dalton Lira, Sage Ketels, Priya Mayjoy, Riley Morris, Gavin Lira, Chase Ketels, Austin Rolen, Harper Hawkins, Emma Figlio, Isabella Figlio, Addy Ketels, Maya Mayjoy, Lydia Rolen, Lukas Amare, Scarlett Rolen and Owen Lira. She is also survived by her brothers, Bud (Judy) VanMeter of Milliken, Bob (Gloria) VanMeter of Lakewood, Mike (Jan) VanMeter of Wheatridge, Russ (Sharon) VanMeter of Aurora, sister-in-laws LaVonne Ralstin of Emporia, KS and Claire Rogers of Socorro, NM, as well as 20 nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to Southeastern Colorado Cancer Initiative either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
Services for Charlotte will be streamed live on the Peacock Funeral Home Facebook page.
