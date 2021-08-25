Birth Announcements: Hall -/- Villela
Russ Baldwin | Aug 25, 2021 | Comments 0
Jason Hall and Holly Campbell of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Jameson Hall at 12:21pm at Prowers Medical Center on Saturday, August 21, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Jameson weighed eight pounds and one ounce and was 21 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Charles, Kenrick, Paisley and McCoy. Grandparents: Sandy and Court Campbell and Debbie and Jimmy Hall.
Colleen Camacho and Eduardo Villlela of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Moses Ivan Villela at 7:34am at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 with Dr. Silva attending. Moses weighed seven pounds and eleven ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Maximo Villela. Maternal grandparents: Maria and Noe Camacho and Paternal-Linda Gomez and Javier Villela.
Filed Under: Births • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: