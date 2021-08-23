Bent County Students Can Receive Scholarship Funds at LCC
Russ Baldwin | Aug 23, 2021 | Comments 0
(LAMAR, Colo.) — Bent County students getting ready for college have a scholarship that can help them pay for their education at Lamar Community College (LCC).
The LCC Foundation plans to award more than $100,000 in Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI) Scholarships in the 2021-2022 academic year, including more than $36,000 for Bent County residents. Funded by the Colorado Department of Higher Education and generous donors including the Bent County Board of Commissioners, these scholarships are available to Colorado residents living in these counties and intend on completing their programs of study leading to certificates or degrees. This scholarship can also be used for students living in Bent County who wish to attend Otero College.
If a student has an estimated family contribution (EFC) of $14,615 or less as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Colorado Application for State Financial Aid (CASFA) – they can qualify for a COSI Scholarship as they are eligible for additional aid. Applications are considered on a rolling basis.
This scholarship can be used for the cost of attendance at LCC including tuition, fees, books, room and board and travel costs. For more information, contact LCC COSI Navigator Ranee Woods at (719) 336-1576 or visit lamarcc.edu/scholarships.
