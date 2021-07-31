Wayne Theodore Clausen…April 23, 1924 – July 29, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jul 31, 2021 | Comments 0
A Celebration of Life for longtime Lamar resident Wayne T. Clausen will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating.
Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery with committal prayers by Roy Gueswel followed by Military Honors by our local V.F.W and American Legion Posts with Taps provided by bagpiper and Ret. MSGT Marti Mace.
Visitation for Mr. Clausen will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Peacock Funeral Home.
Wayne was born on April 23, 1924 at Litchfield, Nebraska to Emil Theodore and Inez Irene (Duncan) Clausen and passed away on July 29, 2021 at Colorado Springs following a short illness. Mr. Clausen was 97.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Lillian Powell Clausen, grandson, Jeremy McDaniel, daughter-in-law Pearl Clausen and his brothers Emil J. Clausen and Leroy Pete Clausen.
Wayne is survived by his wife Ellen of the family home and by his children; Ron Clausen of Lamar, Debbie (Larry) Brooks of Las Cruces, NM, Karen (Tim) Clarke of Beulah, CO, Joan (Argie) Thrall of Granada, Mary (Marvin) Rushton of Holly and Melody (Pat) Harris of Lamar, Ellen’s children; Randy (Jennifer) Reynolds, Cary (Kimberly) Reynolds, Ric Reynolds all of Lamar and David (Terry) Claypool of Colorado Springs. He is also survived by a combined 31 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren, a brother Jerry Clausen of San Antonio, TX other relatives and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
