Sulfuric Acid Leak Contained at Pilot Truck Stop in Lamar
Russ Baldwin | Jul 23, 2021 | Comments 0
At approximately 2:00 AM on July 22nd 2021, The Lamar Fire and Emergency Services was called to a semi truck leaking Sulfuric Acid at the Pilot Truck Stop. Upon arrival the semi was located in a dirt lot just north of the building. The leak was contained to the dirt lot.
At approximately 9:00 AM 1,000 gallons estimated to have leaked up to this point. A containment berm has been constructed completely around the vehicle in anticipation of any further spillage. An environmental cleanup contractor is currently on scene and is establishing cleanup
procedures.
At this time there is no threat to the community, and is being evaluated constantly. Any changes to the status of the incident will be disseminated through local media outlets. This is still an active incident, we encourage the public at this time; for safety of responders and cleanup crews, to
avoid the area. Agencies involved include Lamar Police Department, Lamar Public Works Department, Colorado State Patrol, as well as Lamar Fire and Emergency services.
