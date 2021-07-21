Prowers County Public Health Department COVID WEEKLY UPDATE, July 21, 2021
The weekly Test Positivity Rate for Prowers County Covid cases is as of July 21st, 0.90%, up from 0.44% last week. The number of hospitalizations has climbed slightly to 90 with 1,281 cases reported. There have been two cases in the past two days and four cases reported in the past fourteen days. There are no current outbreaks in Prowers County.
- School Guidance was released Tuesday, July 20, 2021. You can review it here:
https://covid19.colorado.gov/practical-guide-for-operationalizing-cdc-school-guidance. Each district forms their own individual plan and works with public health as required. Please stay tuned to your district’s website and announcements for their finalized plans for this fall.
- The state is offering $100 gift cards for those who are vaccinated at one of their clinics. Information and sites can be found at cocomebackcash.com. They will be at the Lamar WalMart on 7/22/2021 from 2-7pm.
- Community College students may get a scholarship for those who are vaccinated. See cccs.edu/shot-at-a-scholarship for more information.
- WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS: Due to changes made by CDPHE we are now able to offer walk-in vaccine clinics. You can get an appointment or just walk-in from 9:00AM to 11:00AM and 2:00PM-4:00PM Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
o Tuesday: Jannsen (aka Johnson & Johnson, J&J) one dose vaccine, age 18+
o Wednesday: Moderna, 2-dose series, 28 days apart, age 18+
o Thursday: Pfizer, 2-dose series, 21 days apart, age 12
- As of 07/19/2021, 40.3% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine, up from 39.9% last week. Goal is 70%. Colorado as a whole met this goal in the last week.
- There are now variant cases that have been detected in Prowers County. The best way to fight against variants (more easily transmitted and some make people sicker) is to get vaccinated. The Delta Variant is now responsible for more than 80% of the infections in Colorado and, while we have not had this isolated in Prowers County, it has been found in our region. It is 50% more transmissible than non-variant COVID-19 viruses. There is significant concern that counties with low vaccine uptake will have significant case surges in the near future.
- 95.7% of hospitalizations and 95% of deaths due to COVID-19 are in those who are unvaccinated. Call with questions or to schedule a testing appointment (719) 336-8721.
