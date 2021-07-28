PCPHE Weekly COVID-19 Update (July 28, 2021) Shows Increase in Test Positivity Rate
Russ Baldwin | Jul 28, 2021 | Comments 0
The seven-day test positivity rate is 3.69% and the goal is <5%. This is up from 0.9% from last week. There were eight cases in the past seven days and ten cases in the past 14 days.
CURRENT OUTBREAKS: There are NO current active outbreaks in Prowers County.
Demographic breakdown: the 30-39 age group is listed at 200 cases; 20-29 and 60-69 age groups report each at 150.
- VARIANTS: The best way to fight against variants (more easily transmitted and some make people sicker) is to get vaccinated. The Delta Variant is now responsible for more than 90% of the infections in Colorado and, while we have not had this isolated in Prowers County, it has been found in our region. It is 50% more transmissible than non-variant COVID-19 viruses. There is significant concern that counties with low vaccine uptake will have significant case surges in the near future. We have had B.117 variant in our county. Those numbers are updated at: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has revised mask guidance. They now align with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and recommend that ALL school children wear mask and people should wear masks indoors in counties that have increased transmission rates and/or low vaccination rates. See more here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html
- PCPHE is not giving boosters, third doses, etc as our federal contract to administer vaccines does not permit off label administration. If this changes and a booster is recommended, we will get the word out as soon as we hear!
- WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS: You can make an appointment or just walk-in from 9:00AM to 11:00AM and 2:00PM-4:00PM Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
o Tuesday: Jannsen (aka Johnson & Johnson, J&J) one dose vaccine, age 18+
o Wednesday: Moderna, 2-dose series, 28 days apart, age 18+
o Thursday: Pfizer, 2-dose series, 21 days apart, age 12
- As of 07/26/2021, 40.9% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine, up from 40.3% last week. Goal is 70+%.
Filed Under: County • COVID-19 • Environment • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: