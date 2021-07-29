Notice-City of Lamar Call for Petitions – Municipal Election November 2, 2021
All eligible persons wishing to run for Lamar City Council or Mayor may pick up Petitions for Nominations at the City Clerk’s Office in the City Complex, 102 East Parmenter, Lamar, CO, starting August 3, 2021 through August 23, 2021. The deadline for filing petitions with the City Clerk is 4:00 p.m. August 23, 2021.
CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS TO BE ELECTED:
WARD I One (1) Council Member Four Year Term
WARD II One (1) Council Member Four Year Term
WARD III Two (2) Council Members (1) Four Year Term &
- Remainder of Four Year Term
AT LARGE Mayor Two Year Term
Section 3-2 City of Lamar Home Rule Charter
The Mayor shall be elected by the qualified electors of the City of Lamar on an at-large basis and shall be elected directly by the said qualified electors every two years.
Section 3-3 City of Lamar Home Rule Charter
Each elective officer when elected shall be a qualified elector of the City, shall be a citizen of the United States of America and shall have resided in the City of Lamar for at least the past one year. Councilmembers elected from Wards shall also be residents and qualified electors of the respective Wards from which they are elected. A person who has been convicted of a felony shall not become a candidate for nor hold elective public office. No elected official shall hold any other elective public office or be a salaried employee of the City of Lamar.
C.R.S. 31-10-301
Every registered elector eighteen years of age or older on the date of election may be a candidate and hold office in any municipality, unless another age is required by local charter or ordinance, if he has resided in the municipality or municipality and ward, as the case may be, from which he is to be elected for a period of at least twelve consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election. In case of an annexation, special rules apply. See the City Clerk.
WARD I: All of that sector of the City being located south of East Olive Street (US Highway 50) and east of South Main Street (US Highway 287) except that portion of the sector being located south of Parkway Drive, north of the Fort Bent Canal, west of Parkview Avenue and east of South Main Street.
WARD II: All of that sector within the City being located north of East Olive Street west of Main Street and east of Eighth Street extended south to intersect the south City limits and extended north to intersect the north City limits. Further, all that sector being located south of Parkway Drive, north of the Fort Bent Canal, west of Parkview Avenue and east of South Main Street. Further, all of that sector north of Washington Street, west of Eighth Street, south of the Lamar Canal and east of 13th Street.
WARD III: All of that sector within the City being located west of Eighth Street and south of Washington Street extended south to intersect the south City limits.
Dated July 29, 2021 City Clerk, Linda Williams
Note: Petitions for Mayor require fifty (50) signatures of citizens within the City limits of Lamar. Petitions for Councilmembers require twenty-five (25) signatures of citizens within the petitioners Ward.
