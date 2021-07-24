Livestock Slaughter USDA June, 2021
LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – JUNE 2021 UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.67 billion pounds in June, down 3 percent from the 4.79 billion pounds produced in June 2020. Beef production, at 2.40 billion pounds, was 1 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.95 million head, up 3 percent from June 2020. The average live weight was down 19 pounds from the previous year, at 1,346 pounds. Veal production totaled 4.1 million pounds, 27 percent below June a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 31,800 head, down 15 percent from June 2020. The average live weight was down 37 pounds from last year, at 223 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.25 billion pounds, down 6 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.6 million head, down 5 percent from June 2020. The average live weight was down 4 pounds from the previous year, at 284 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 11.3 million pounds, was down 9 percent from June 2020. Sheep slaughter totaled 188,300 head, 2 percent below last year. The average live weight was 120 pounds, down 9 pounds from June a year ago.
January to June 2021 commercial red meat production was 27.9 billion pounds, up 4 percent from 2020. Accumulated beef production was up 7 percent from last year, veal was down 20 percent, pork was up 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down slightly.
