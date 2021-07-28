Lamar Utility Board Reviews Wind Turbine Performance
The Lamar Light Plant’s three wind turbines have generated 6,083.10MWH’s of electricity at an average capacity factor of 30.57% which is about 11.33% lower than the same period last year. T-3 turbine has generated more than the other two turbines. T-4, ARPA’s unit, ranked 4th in MWH generation. The Springfield turbine has generated 2,702.86 MWH’s of electricity which is 17.12% lower than last year at an average capacity factor of 41.34%. The decrease is due to a main breaker replacement in Springfield’s generator this past January, the February ice storm and cold temperature as well as less wind in this time frame.
Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, noted during the July 27th board meeting, three turbine towers are being upgraded for lighting to comply with Federal Aviation Association rules. He mentioned that because of the routine maintenance service that has been provided to the turbines, they have essentially gained another ten years of operation beyond their estimated 20 years of power production. “We’ll have the turbines paid off by 2023 and at that point, we will have eliminated those payments as overhead for as long as they are kept in use,” he explained.
He noted there was a power outage on the west end line that occurred at 4:30 Tuesday morning and continued until 6:30, due to a bird that tripped a breaker.
Following an explanation by Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, of the City by App proposal for social media coverage of the Lamar area, the board voted to approve a buy-in on the app for five years at $2,000 a year. The app, Crespin noted, will provide residents and visitors with up to the minute coverage of events in the city as well as calendar updates on community events and specific information on restaurants, stores and other parties that contribute their information to the local info gathering center.
The board approved $42,734.58 in purchase orders from a total of $49,592.11 and approved payment of bills through July, 2021 in the amount of $1,025,098.78 which included $919,218.35 from Arkansas River Power Authority for electricity consumption. This was about $300,000 more than the previous month for ARPA which was attributed to the area entering full-scale into the heat of the summer.
Blazer Electric was selected as lowest bidder from six submitted for stock inventory for the Light Plant’s Street and yard lighting. The bid was $19,265.
The June 2021 financial statement showed cash is down $118,870 from May and accounts receivable increased by $232,977.
Total operating revenues year to date are $6,379,106 and total operating costs are $5,826,836, resulting in gross operating income of $55,270. With non-operating revenues and expenses factored, there is a net loss of $328,904 year to date. When compared to 2020, revenues from retail sales are down approximately $51,632 or 1% comparing June 2021 to 2020 and overall operating expenses are down approximate $154,807 or 3% resulting in a net loss of $328,904 for the year.
By Russ Baldwin
