Lamar Re-2 School District Registration for 2021-2022
The district will be holding registration for all schools (MHDC Preschool, Parkview Elementary, Washington Elementary, Lamar Middle School, Lamar High School and Alta Vista Charter School) at the Community Building Tuesday, August 3rd from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday, August 4th from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. For more information, you can call the Administration Office at 336-3251, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
New Students: Please bring Birth Certificate and immunization records
Lamar Public Health will be there to assist with immunization.
Other important information:
First day of school for 6th – 12th grades – Monday, August 16th
K-5th grades Screening/Assessment days – August 16th and 17th, first day of school – August 18th.
First day of school for MHDC Preschool – Monday, August 23rd
Alta Vista Charter School (K-6th grade) – Screening/Assessment days – August 16th and 17th, first day of school – August 18th.
