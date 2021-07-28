Lamar Fire and Emergency Services Needs Volunteers
Russ Baldwin | Jul 28, 2021 | Comments 0
Lamar Fire and Emergency Services continues to operate with reduced volunteer staff, according to information provided by Chief Jeremy Burkhart in his monthly update for the Lamar City Council. He added that Lamar is not alone is this problem as volunteerism has generally declined around the country which creates an additional workload for paid staff with some days, mostly weekends, when no volunteers have signed up to be on call.
Year to date with these shortages, Lamar Fire and Emergency services has been short almost half (45%) of the time in paid staff alone. This impact is felt department wide whenever they are short staffed.
The Department is accepting applications for volunteers who are 18 years or older, have a valid Colorado Drivers License and can pass a pre-employment physical and drug test. Volunteers will assist in emergency medical services, fire suppression, technical rescue, community outreach and hazardous materials response. All training and gear is provided as well as a stipend for call days.
Call 336-4321 and check out the third rider program to get a better understanding of the department’s operations or visit https://www.ci.lamar.co.us/employment.
Year to date, the department has responded to 206 fire and fire-related calls, 710 for ambulance and 916 total calls for 2021, averaging five calls a day.
