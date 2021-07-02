Governor Polis Makes Appointment to Baca County Court
Russ Baldwin | Jul 02, 2021 | Comments 0
DENVER – Today Governor Polis appointed Lyudmyla (Milla) Lishchuk to fill a vacancy on the Baca County Court in the 15th Judicial District. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Debra Gunkel and is effective immediately.
Ms. Lishchuk is a Hearing Officer II for the Colorado Department of Revenue, Hearing Divisions, a position she has held since 2020. Previously, Ms. Lishchuk was an Attorney and Hearings Manager of the Board of Assessment Appeals (2011-2019); Part-Time Attorney with the Law Offices of Alan G. Molk (2012-2015); Part-Time Attorney with Michael Dowling and Associates (2011-2015); Attorney with Reilly Pozner LLP (2010-2011); and Judicial Clerk for Judges Mark Hannen and Robert Russell and Magistrate Kara Martin of the Arapahoe County District Court (2010). Ms. Lishchuk earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the Metropolitan State College of Denver in 2004, and her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2009.
Filed Under: Employment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: