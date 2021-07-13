Filiberto “Filio” Carrillo, Jr…January 31, 1953 – July 12, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jul 13, 2021 | Comments 0
A Mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Filiberto Carrillo, Jr., affectionately known to his family and friends as Filio and Felix, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence HNG as celebrant. A rosary service for Filio will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Filio will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 1:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Filio was born on January 31, 1953 to Filiberto and Antonia (Villarreal) Carrillo, Sr. and passed away on July 12, 2021 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 68.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Americo Carrillo, Humberto Carrillo, Yolanda Carrillo and Maria Elena Gil.
Filio is survived by his children, MariaElena (Troy) Jara of Lamar, Filiberto (Olivia) Carrillo III of Frederick, CO, Chris (Crystal) Carrillo of Pueblo, CO, Lucinda (Rojelio Esquivel) Carrillo of Lamar and Priscilla (Alexis (Barros) Carrillo of Lakewood, CO; seventeen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by his siblings, Rogelio “Rocky” (Lupe) Carrillo of Lamar, CO, Americo Carrillo of Albuquerque, NM, Guadalupe Garcia of Seminole, TX, Santa Carrillo of Lamar, Elia Pauda of Ulysses, KS, Alicia Carrillo and Pat Carrillo both of Lamar and Mary (Ricardo) Cabello of Lubbock, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: