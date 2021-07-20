Douglas (Doug) Lee Howe…May 31, 1961 – July 6, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jul 20, 2021 | Comments 0
Douglas (Doug) Lee Howe, 60, passed away on July 6, 2021 peacefully at home. Doug was the first born to Christine Rosena (Marlman) and Wilbur Lee Howe on May 31, 1961.
Doug attended Las Animas schools and graduated with the LAHS class of 1979. While attending LAHS, Doug played football, wrestled, was in band and the National Honor Society, as well as other clubs. He loved his friends, his muscle cars and hunting/fishing/trapping.
After high school, Doug worked at Cochran Plumbing in Hot Sulphur Springs until he married the love of his life, Cynthia Louise Beckert on September 1, 1979 at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Junta. Doug went on to work for Manifor Ranch from 1979-1985 before starting his own farm along highway 194. Cindy and Doug were blessed with four children in five years: Preston, Christie, Lori, and Nicole. He taught them the importance of family, hard work and keeping your word.
Doug loved farming, and did it his entire life. He sold Pioneer seed, chemicals and ran a custom feedlot. He also served on the La Junta CO-OP board for 12 years and on the Las Animas School Board. His farm knowledge and experiences allowed him to give great farm and life advice to so many.
He found great joy in helping others and would truly give the shirt off his back to a stranger in need. This was rooted in his faith as a strong Christian man. Doug taught bible classes and preached on occasion at Holly Church of Christ and La Junta Church of Christ. There wasn’t a thing he couldn’t write a sermon about. He would always say all the answers are in the Bible, you just have to look for them.
Many remember him by his witty jokes which he would make regardless of his own circumstances. Making people laugh was another highlight of his life.
His proudest moments involved his family, especially his grandkids. It was one of his missions to pass on his experiences and knowledge to his family.
Doug is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Preston (Bobbi) Howe of Wheeler, TX; daughters, Christie (Tye) Jackson of La Junta, CO, Lori (Justin) Hargrove of Las Animas, CO, and Nicole (Chad) Zimmerman of Rocky Ford, CO. Also surviving are his grandkids whom he loved dearly, Ryker Howe of Wheeler, TX, Matthew, Faith and baby Jackson of La Junta, CO, and Corey and Sadie Zimmerman of Rocky Ford, CO.
Additionally surviving is his mother, Christine Rosena Howe of La Junta, CO; and siblings, Clayton (Kolleen) Howe of Las Animas, CO, Christol (Jon) Saunders of La Junta, CO, and Starla (Brad) Johnson of La Junta, CO; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Lee Howe and his mother-in-law, Dorris June Beckert-Marcum, whom he was very close to.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in September. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. The family will have a private service on the family farm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CASA, Arkansas Valley Resource Center, or any local charity.
Online condolences may be made at www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: