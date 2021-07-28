Donut Friday at Coloradoland Tire and Service
Russ Baldwin | Jul 28, 2021 | Comments 0
Tires are round and have holes in the middle and so do……donuts! It was a natural fit that the Lamar Chamber board visited Coloradoland Tire and Service last Friday with a dozen tasty radials.
Located at 105 South 4th in Lamar, Coloradoland Tire and Service is open Monday – Friday from 7:30 to 5:30 and eight to noon on Saturday.
You get the full-service treatment with each visit; oil changes, brake work, alignment, tune-ups and tires as well as factory routine maintenance. They offer a great waiting area and offer VIP cars with a free oil change after the 5th one and 24-hour roadside service. Just give them a call at 336-9075. Melissa, Danin, James, RJ, Gavin and Ben are happy to keep your road trips safe and reliable.
