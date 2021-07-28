Diana (Villalva) Delgado…March 16, 1960 – July 20, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jul 28, 2021 | Comments 0
On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Diana (Villalva) Delgado, loving mother of four, passed away at the age of 61 in Colorado City, CO. Diana was born March 16, 1960, in Long Beach, CA to Nancy and Juan Villalva.
Diana graduated cum laude with a BA in business administration from the College of Charleston, S.C. She had a successful 15-year career with IBM. During her career she traveled extensively and managed many projects for other large corporations.
Diana had many talents and she enjoyed working in a wide variety of jobs but she especially enjoyed her work with multiple school systems where her children were enrolled. She was a devoted volunteer for her church and her community. Diana was a very thoughtful, generous and caring person who always made a point to send a “Thank You” card or a gift to almost anyone she knew who was in need of inspiration.
Diana was preceded in death by her fiancé, Michael Greig and her mother, Nancy Villalva. Survivors include her father, Juan Villalva, siblings John Villalva, Michael Villalva (Maureen), Anthony Mosely (Grace), Victor Villalva, Veronica King (Gary) and Joe Villalva (Ginger); children Kirk Rizzi (Megan), Jason Rizzi (Klaudette), Lindsey Biery (Michael) and Dixie Mlynarczyk (Adam) and 10 grandchildren.
She requested cremation. A graveside service and personal remembrances will occur in Las Animas, CO at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Las Animas Cemetery. To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: