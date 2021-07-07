COVID-19 Weekly Update from Prowers County Public Health and Environment for July 7, 2021
The seven-day average Test Positivity rate is 0.91% (goal is <5%). This is down from 1.61% 2 weeks ago. There has been one case in the past seven days and two cases in the pasts fourteen. There are NO current outbreaks in Prowers County.
A demographic breakdown by age shows approximately 200 cases for the 30-39 age group; 175 for 60-69; 160 for 20-29; approximately 110 for 70-79; 60 for under ten and 140 for 10-19 years of age. There have been 1,278 cases reported for Prowers County as of July 7, 2021.
There are now variant cases that have been detected in Prowers County. The best way to fight against variants (more easily transmitted and some make people sicker) is to get vaccinated. The Delta Variant is now responsible for more than 50% of the infections in Colorado and, while we have not had this isolated in Prowers County, it has been found in our region. It is 50% more transmissible than non-variant COVID-19 viruses. There is significant concern that counties with low vaccine uptake will have significant case surges in the near future.
The vaccine bus schedule has changed. No appointment is necessary and walk-ups are welcome! If you want a particular vaccine, an appointment is encouraged so that the staff have enough of the vaccine that you prefer. An appointment is also encouraged for those 12-17 since there is only 1 vaccine approved for this age group. See the bus schedule and set up appointments here: https://www.mobilevax.us/clinics.
WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS: Due to changes made by CDPHE we are now able to offer walk-in vaccine clinics. You can get an appointment or just walk-in from 9:00AM to 11:00AM and 2:00PM-4:00PM Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
o Tuesday: Jannsen (aka Johnson & Johnson, J&J) one dose vaccine, age 18+
o Wednesday: Moderna, 2-dose series, 28 days apart, age 18+
o Thursday: Pfizer, 2-dose series, 21 days apart, age 12
- As of 07/04/2021, 39.4% of eligible Prowers County residents are vaccinated, up from 38.7% two weeks ago. The goal is 70%. Colorado as a whole met this goal in the last week.
